ADVERTISEMENT

Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s Kozhikamuthy elephant camp cavady found dead

December 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A cavady (assistant to mahout) attached to the Kozhikamuthy elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was found dead near Sethumadai on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar (35), a permanent cavady at the camp located near Top Slip.

ATR officials said that Rajkumar was found dead near Manakadavu Amman temple, around 10 metres off Sethumadai – Top Slip road. The area falls under Sethumadai west section of the Pollachi forest range of ATR.

They said that Rajkumar was absent from duty for the past three days. The Police and Revenue Department officials were alerted about the death. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official said that the cause of death would be known only after police investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US