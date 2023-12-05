December 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A cavady (assistant to mahout) attached to the Kozhikamuthy elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was found dead near Sethumadai on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar (35), a permanent cavady at the camp located near Top Slip.

ATR officials said that Rajkumar was found dead near Manakadavu Amman temple, around 10 metres off Sethumadai – Top Slip road. The area falls under Sethumadai west section of the Pollachi forest range of ATR.

They said that Rajkumar was absent from duty for the past three days. The Police and Revenue Department officials were alerted about the death. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

A senior official said that the cause of death would be known only after police investigation.

