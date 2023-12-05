HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s Kozhikamuthy elephant camp cavady found dead

December 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A cavady (assistant to mahout) attached to the Kozhikamuthy elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was found dead near Sethumadai on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar (35), a permanent cavady at the camp located near Top Slip.

ATR officials said that Rajkumar was found dead near Manakadavu Amman temple, around 10 metres off Sethumadai – Top Slip road. The area falls under Sethumadai west section of the Pollachi forest range of ATR.

They said that Rajkumar was absent from duty for the past three days. The Police and Revenue Department officials were alerted about the death. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

A senior official said that the cause of death would be known only after police investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.