ATR’s butterfly park at Aliyar to open today

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve's (ATR) butterfly park at Aliyar on Pollachi - Valparai Road will be open for visitors from Monday, November 1.

Officials said the butterfly park situated near the Forest Department’s checkpost at Aliyar is expected to attract children, adults and nature enthusiasts.

The works of the park were completed long back and it was not opened considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Now the government has announced relaxations, based on which we decided to open it,” he said.

M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Field Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, said the Aliyar region is rich in biodiversity and a habitat of several species of butterflies.

With the park having flowering plants and host plants, a range of butterfly species frequent the place for nectaring and laying eggs.

To beautify the park, the ATR administration has laid stone pavements and set up sculptures of birds and animals.

A watchtower in the park offers visitors a scenic view of the Aliyar reservoir.

The park also has a natural water cascade exclusively for children.

Pollachi Forest Range Officer V. Pugalendhi said the entry fee to the park is ₹10 per person.

Monkey Falls, another popular tourist attraction at Aliyar is nearly one km away from the butterfly park.