ATR’s ailing elephant will need prosthetic leg if it recovers from infection, say experts

The ailing juvenile elephant in a kraal at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘The infection from the wound on its right hind leg has progressed inside’

An expert team of veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) who examined an ailing elephant in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Wednesday said that a prosthetic leg would be the only solution if the animal recovered from the infection caused by its wounded right hind leg.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director ATR, said that the team headed by professor S. Dharmaceelan examined the juvenile female elephant and said that there was 20 % chance to save the leg. However, at least 10 days of treatment and observation was required to decide the future course of action.

Dr. Dharmaceelan informed ATR authorities that the infection from the wound on the right hind leg has progressed inside, though it was not visible outside.

A prosthetic leg is the only solution if the elephant survives after the intensive care period, he has said.

The elephant aged between five and seven was rescued by the ATR staff with the assistance of veterinarians A. Sukumar and Rajesh Kumar from a forest area close to Kerala border in Ulandy forest range on Monday.

The animal was brought to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at Top Slip where it was lodged in a new kraal (wooden enclosure) on Tuesday. ATR officials said that the elephant walked into the kraal without being forced.

Veterinarians on Wednesday cleaned the wound and dressed it. According to the ATR authorities, the elephant was cooperating with the veterinarians and the staff. Abscess wounds were found on the left elbow and left stifle joint.

The office of the Chief Wildlife Warden on Wednesday tweeted a video stating that the elephant was active and feeding well on ficus leaf.