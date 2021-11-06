ATR to celebrate hornbill festival

Coimbatore

06 November 2021 23:27 IST

The Pollachi Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has dedicated the month of November to hornbills.

In a unique move, the ATR administration has come up with a hornbill festival to highlight the importance of hornbills and educate people on the need to protect and conserve them.

During the month-long festival, those who wish to know about hornbills also get a chance to visit their habitats in the presence of experts and Forest Department staff.

An initiative by ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Field Director (Pollachi) M.G. Ganesan, the hornbill festival is part of a series of programmes through which the tiger reserve plans to highlight key species.

Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Selvam said that hornbills are seen in the all four forest ranges of Pollachi division of ATR, namely Pollachi, Valparai, Ulandy and Manambolly.

“Out of the nine species of hornbills found in India, Pollachi division of ATR is home to four species – Great hornbill, Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar pied hornbill and Indian grey hornbill. Of these, Indian grey hornbill is seen deep inside the forest close to the borders of the Eravikulam National Park. Other species are found in accessible areas,” he said.

As part of the festival, 20 persons who registered first will take part in a full day programme on November 13. Experts will explain them on hornbills, their habitat and life cycle at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti. Interactions with resource persons, visits to history museum, butterfly garden, orchidarium, field trip to hornbill habitats and nature trail in Upper Aliyar also part of the one-day programme which is charged at ₹ 500 per person.

“ATR administration will conduct more such sessions based on the response from the first batch,” said Mr. Selvam.

The ATR administration has plans to conduct similar festivals to educate people on other key species including Lion-tailed macaque and the Nilgiri tahr.

For bookings and further details, contact at atrreception@gmail.com, 94425-47654, 75984-99420, 98425-95826.