ATR restricts group visits to tribal settlements

The authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have denied visit of outsiders as group to the tribal settlements in its limits coming under the Pollachi Forest Division.

Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, said in a statement that the measure was to prevent COVID-19 spreading to the tribal hamlets.

As per the new restrictions, non-governmental organisations, charitable trusts, volunteers and individuals who wish to donate relief materials to the tribal settlements have to get permission from the forest range officer of the respective area in advance. One person representing the NGO or trust accompanied by Forest Department staff will be allowed to visit settlements.

The statement said that the Department has been taking various measures for the welfare of the residents of the 17 tribal settlements in Pollachi Forest Division areas of ATR due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Similar restrictions were already introduced for 17 tribal settlements in Tiruppur Forest Division areas of ATR.

The Hindu on Sunday had highlighted how tribal settlements in the western region started to report COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, reason for which included visits by outsiders according to the Health Department.