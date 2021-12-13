ATR dedicates December to Gray slender loris, other primates

Coimbatore

13 December 2021 23:33 IST

The gray slender loris (Loris lydekkerianus), a small nocturnal animal with large round eyes and long slender limbs, is undoubtedly one of the least studied of all primate species in the country.

Now, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has dedicated the month of December to primates, including the Gray slender loris, to shed more light on them for the common public.

According to the ATR administration, the ‘Primate Festival’ organised by the Pollachi Division on December 18 and 19 and December 25 and 26 will highlight five of its primates namely Gray slender loris, Bonnet macaque, Lion-tailed macaque, Nilgiri langur and Common langur.

“Gray slender loris is one of the lesser-known primates in India. This nocturnal primate is endemic to south India and parts of Sri Lanka. It is insectivorous (feeds on insects) and known as friends of farmers,” said J. Peter Prem Chakravarthy, biologist with ATR.

Of the five primates seen in ATR, Lion-tailed macaque is listed as ‘endangered’, Nilgiri langur as ‘vulnerable’ and Gray slender loris as ‘near threatened’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its Red List of Threatened Species.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian said the Forest Department was aiming to spread more scientific knowledge on these important species to the public through the Primate Festival.

“The programme is more than a visit to forest areas. Experts will speak to the participants on all the five primates, their role in the ecosystem and the need to protect them,” he said.

According to V. Selvam, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Gray slender loris is mainly seen in Pollachi forest range of Pollachi division. Valparai and Manombolly forest have a considerable population of Lion-tailed macaque. Nilgiri langur and common langur are seen in all four ranges of Pollachi Division of ATR.

For bookings and other details about the Primate Festival, contact at atrreception@gmail.com and 98425-95826.