‘ATMs should not function without guards’

The Salem Corporation has advised all nationalised and private banks here to ensure guards at all their ATMs and to take disinfection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said in a release that all banks should appoint guards for their ATMs or shut down ATMs without guards immediately.
Mr.Sadheesh said the Corporation had been carrying out disinfection measures at ATMs in its limits from March 24.
He advised the banks to appoint guards at all the ATMs and disinfect the machine once an hour. Hand sanitisers should be provided to the public before using the ATM.
He said that special teams had been formed to inspect the ATMs and legal action would be taken against the banks whose ATMs were found operating without guards.
