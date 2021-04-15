‘Atmanirbhar Yatra’ reaches INS Agrani

‘Atmanirbhar Yatra,’ a motor car expedition by the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, to commemorate its 50th anniversary, arrived at INS Agrani here on Wednesday.

The motor expedition was flagged off by Vice Admiral K. Srinivas, Project Director, Ship Building Center, Visakhapatnam, on March 30 this year. The expedition is planned to cover a total distance of about 5,000 km across south India in over 20 days.

According to a release issued by INS Agrani, the expedition team visited Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Ltd, Coimbatore, a company that provides engineering solutions in the field of aerospace industry.

The team also interacted with members of the Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association. Discussions on upcoming prospects with respect to ventures in the fields of naval engineering for the ships and submarines of the Indian Navy were also conducted, the release said.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, flagged off the onward journey of the expedition to Bengaluru, on INS Agrani premises on Thursday.