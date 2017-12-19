ATM robbery: search on for north Indian couple

The special police team probing the robbery of ₹ 30.05 lakh from two ATMs in the city have intensified their search for a north Indian couple who placed pivotal roles in the heist.

The eight persons arrested in connection with the robbery, currently in the custody of police, have confessed to the investigators that the couple Aslam and Kiran had left Tamil Nadu with ₹ 27 lakh of the stolen money. Two separate teams are camping in two north Indian States to trace the couple.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police on Sunday interrogated the eight accused.

The police team from Karnataka interrogated the accused in connection with an ATM burglary reported in the northern part of the neighbouring State.

Other States

The city police have also shared information about the arrest of the north Indian gang with other states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajastan, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Man arrested on

duping charge

Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Monday arrested Gunasekaran (60), a resident of Balaji Layout near Ganapathy, on the charges of cheating Kannammal of Perumanallur in Tirupur. According to CCB officials, the accused had collected ₹25 lakh from the woman by promising her to arrange a bank loan of ₹1 crore. The amount was collected as processing fee for the bank loan. However, the woman complained to CCB officials that the accused never arranged her the loan. The accused had also claimed close connections with bank officials and leaders in a political party, officials added.

Child drowns

Kamalesh (2) from Kallapalayam near Somanur drowned after he accidentally fell in container filled with water late on Sunday. The accident happened when the boy was playing on the premises of his house.