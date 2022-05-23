ATM robbery attempt fails as alarm goes off in Erode

A video grab showing an unidentified man at the State Bank of India ATM at Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 23, 2022 18:14 IST

An unidentified man’s attempt to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank at Punjai Puliyampatti in Sathyamangalam taluk in the early hours of Monday failed, after the centre’s alarm went off.

The State Bank of India branch is located on Madampalayam Road, and has two ATM machines and an automatic passbook printing machine. The unguarded ATM centre is equipped with two CCTVs cameras inside and two facing the road. Around 2.30 a.m., the branch officials and Puliyampatti police received alert messages from the centre.

The State Bank of India branch at Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Officials and the police rushed to the centre and found a machine damaged and a crowbar lying next to it. CCTV cameras were also found damaged. Footage retrieved from the camera revealed that at 2.19 a.m. a man, aged around 30, entered the centre and damaged the cameras. Police said that the accused had covered his face with a cloth. His attempt to break open the machine must have triggered the alarm and he must have fled from the place, the police said.

Sathyamangalam DSP Jeyapal, Inspectors Napoleon (Sathyamangalam) and Sivakumar (Bungalowpudur) inspected the centre and held inquiries. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.