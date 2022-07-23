ATM catches fire at Thalaivasal in Salem

A fire broke out at an ATM of Indian Bank near Thalaivasal bus stand on Saturday. According to the police, two machines were completely destroyed in the fire. . The fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Bank officials are yet to ascertain if the cash in the machines was also destroyed. Police suspect a short-circuit might have caused the fire. The Thalaivasal police registered a case. In another incident, a car driven by a 50-year-old man with his family members caught fire near Modern Theatres bus stop on Saturday. According to police, the family members noticed black smoke emanating from the car. Immediately they got ouf the car before it went up in flames. Local residents extinguished the fire. The Kannankurichi police registered a case.