Athikadavu-Avinashi water scheme can only be commissioned if surplus water is discharged from Bhavanisagar dam: T.N. Minister

February 16, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, on Friday, February 16, 2024, said the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, could be commissioned only if surplus water was discharged from Bhavanisagar dam into the Bhavani river.

Addressing media persons in Erode, the Minister said the ₹1,756.88 crore scheme was designed to fill 1,045 tanks in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, and also to help irrigate 24,468 acres of farm land. “Trial runs have been completed and all the tanks were covered. But only if there is surplus water in river Bhavani, can water be drawn and distributed,” he said.

The Minister said that of the six motors at the raw water pumping station in Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani, at least four motors needed to be operated to pump the water. “Since adequate water is not available, the motors cannot be operated,” he said, and reiterated that only if surplus water was discharged, could the project be commissioned.

Mr. Muthusamy also distributed welfare assistance to 4,152 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹3.08 crore under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme. This was done at an event, in the presence of Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, .

Mr. Muthusamy said 10,000 houses in deplorable condition at 60 places in the State were demolished; new houses would be constructed based on the requirements at each location. He clarified that the deadline for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots will not be extended beyond February 29, 2024.

Under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, 14,006 applications were received from people in Erode district and 9,363 were accepted and orders were issued. “People whose applications were rejected can re-submit them for consideration,” he said.

