Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme works to be completed in 25 days: Minister

March 13, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

About 98% of the work under the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme has been completed, while officials assured to complete the remaining work in 25 days, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy here on Monday.

The Minister, along with Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials and reviewed the progress of the scheme at the Collectorate.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that while construction of retaining wall along the national highway was pending for 400 metre, a legal dispute over 200 metre was pending in the court. Currently, water was being pumped from the fourth to fifth pumping station and testing was done. “Pumping of water to the sixth pumping station will be carried out on Tuesday and will be completed within three days,” the Minister said. He said that repair works are carried to feeder lines at a few places that were damaged due to road widening works and due to works by few other departments. “Once all the works are completed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the scheme within a month,” the Minister said.

The scheme was being implemented at a total cost of ₹ 1,758.88 crore to fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 ponds in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. The scheme would also help irrigate 24,468 acres in three districts. The project proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from downstream of the Kalingarayan anicut by pumping through pipelines and refilling the water bodies.

S. Manmathan, Executive Engineer for the scheme, Water Resources Department, Kannan, Executive Engineer, Lower Bhavani Basin Division and other officials were present.