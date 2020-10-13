Athikadavu – Avinashi scheme works inspected

Collector discusses status of the work with officials

District Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the construction of pumping station for the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme here on Monday.

The ₹ 1,652-crore scheme, accorded administrative sanction by the State government in 2018, is to benefit the drought-prone and ground water depleted areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

The project proposes to draw 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani, from the downstream of Kalingarayan anicut, and fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 970 ponds in the three districts.

The project will also help irrigate 24,468 acres.

The project is executed by the Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Chennai, under the under Design, Built, Operate and Transfer basis. The foundation for the scheme was laid by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 28, 2019 and major works commenced on December 25, 2019. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

Six pumping stations at Anai Nasuvampalayam, Nalla Goundan Palayam, Tiruvachi, Pola Naicken Palayam and Emmampoondi and Annur are under construction . Mr. Kathiravan inspected the works at Bhavani, Nalla Goundan Palayam, and Tiruvachi and held discussions with officials on the status of the work.

S. Manmadhan, Executive Engineer, Public works Department, Ramkumar Patnavick, Project Director, L&T, and other officials were present.