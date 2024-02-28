Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will need 400 cusecs of water from Bhavani river to be commissioned: T.N. Minister

February 28, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - ERODE

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, said water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, could be drawn only if 400 cusecs of surplus water was available in the Bhavani river.

The Minister held talks with farmers at the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and explained the status of the project to them. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi were also present.

The Minister told the media that all work under the scheme had been completed, and trial runs had been conducted successfully to reach all the 1,045 tanks that the project will supply water to, across three districts. However, 400 cusecs of water was required to operate all the motors to draw water at the pumping station at Kalingarayanpalayam. “Currently, only 160 cusecs is available in the river. Once 400 cusecs is available, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the project,” he added. He also reiterated that neither the government nor officials were delaying the commissioning of the project; the delay, he said, was only due to the lack of adequate water in the river.

The ₹1,756.88 crore water scheme has been designed to fill 1,045 tanks in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, and to help irrigate 24,468 acres of farm land.

