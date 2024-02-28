GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will need 400 cusecs of water from Bhavani river to be commissioned: T.N. Minister

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy held talks with farmers at the Erode Collectorate, explaining to them that the launch of the ₹1,756.88 crore water scheme has been delayed only due to a lack of adequate water

February 28, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy chairing a meeting with officials and farmers with regard to the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme at the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy chairing a meeting with officials and farmers with regard to the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme at the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, said water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, could be drawn only if 400 cusecs of surplus water was available in the Bhavani river.

The Minister held talks with farmers at the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and explained the status of the project to them. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi were also present.

The Minister told the media that all work under the scheme had been completed, and trial runs had been conducted successfully to reach all the 1,045 tanks that the project will supply water to, across three districts. However, 400 cusecs of water was required to operate all the motors to draw water at the pumping station at Kalingarayanpalayam. “Currently, only 160 cusecs is available in the river. Once 400 cusecs is available, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the project,” he added. He also reiterated that neither the government nor officials were delaying the commissioning of the project; the delay, he said, was only due to the lack of adequate water in the river.

 The ₹1,756.88 crore water scheme has been designed to fill 1,045 tanks in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, and to help irrigate 24,468 acres of farm land.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / water / water supply / arable farming / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.