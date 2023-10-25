Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme: farmers await onset of northeast monsoon 

October 25, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers benefiting from the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts are eagerly anticipating onset of northeast monsoon for formal commissioning of the project in due course.

The project that should have got functional earlier in the year had to be delayed due to erratic southwest monsoon.

Due to the scattered rainfall, the flow in Bhavani river from where 1.5 tmc surplus water will be tapped for the project was not adequate for completing the test and trial run process.

So far, the Water Resources Department has completed the testing in 908 out of the 1,045 water bodies, according to officials. The testing and trial run to determine the supply of water through pipelines began on February 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are anticipating the onset of rainfall for deriving utility of the scheme in the coming months,” Athikadavu Sampath, a functionary of a farmers’ association said.

Pipelines running to a cumulative length of 1,058 km links the 1,045 water bodies with a combined ayacut of 24,468 acres in drought-prone locations in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

Thirty-two lakes are maintained by Water Resources Department, 42 by panchayat unions, and 971 by ponds and wells. Water to the extent of 250 cusecs will be sourced from the Bhavani river under the scheme for a 70-day duration for recharging the water bodies in Perundurai, Chennimalai, Nambiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavanisagar, Uthukuli, Avinashi, Tiruppur, Annur, Sulur, Sarkarsamakulam, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai blocks.

Two project divisions were formed in Avinashi and Perundurai for the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.