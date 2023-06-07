Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme expected to take effect from June-end

June 07, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Completion of the ₹ 1624.82-crore Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, envisaging cultivation of 24,468 acres of hitherto rain-fed agricultural land in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts, utilising surplus of 1.5 tmc water from Kalingarayan anicut, is expected by June-end, according to the officials.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and senior officials of Water Resources Department (Athikadavu-Avinashi Project) on Wednesday inspected the final works at water stations in Annur and Ellapalayam, and the Automatic Master Control System at Kunnathooranpalayam.

The surplus water from the Bhavani river is to be diverted through underground pipelines downstream from the dam irrigation system, linking a total of 1,045 water bodies: 32 lakes maintained by Water Resources Department, 42 by panchayat unions, and 971 ponds and wells.

The electrical works including installation of poles, and connection to main lines have been completed fully to the length of 63.15 km, and the Outlet Management System is almost complete in the water bodies, a press release issued by the Coimbatore administration said.

Trial runs have been completed in 600 water bodies. In Coimbatore district, the process has been carried out in 122 out of 258 tanks.

