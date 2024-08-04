Athikadavu-Avinashi project will be implemented when there is surplus water from River Bhavani, says Minister Muthusamy

The Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme will be implemented when there is surplus water from River Bhavani, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy here on Sunday.

The Minister held a meeting with the officials regarding the project on Sunday. He later told reporters that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was paying special attention to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project. Of the six water pumping stations, there were issues related to acquisition of land between the first and third pumping stations. The main pipeline laying works were delayed from June 2021 to August 2022 as farmers demanded compensation before starting the works. The Erode District Collector and Water Resources Department held talks with the landowners, but they did not come forward to provide their land.

After September 2022, the pipeline laying works started and were completed by January 2023. The trail run was also conducted on February 20, 2023. However, due to the non-use, the connecting pipelines were damaged during the trial run, and water leakage was reported. With the help of other departments, the repair work was done and in June 2023, water was pumped into 750 tanks. After that, between November 2023 and January 2024, water was pumped into 1,045 tanks. From March 2024, due to the non-availability of surplus water in Kalingarayan Anicut, the project was not implemented for public use, he said.

A trial run began on July 30 this year following surplus water in Kalingarayan Anicut, the Minister said.

The Chief Minister had instructed to open water from Bhavanisagar dam on August 15. After the release of water, adequate surplus water would be received and the six pumping stations would function at the same time and the project would be commissioned. The officials were instructed to address minor repairs immediately, if any. Lands of 1,416 farmers were used for the project and steps were taken to provide compensation to them. BJP State president K. Annamalai announced a protest without proper understanding of this project, he said.

