‘ATBC-2023 Coimbatore Declaration’ calls for practical solutions for a climate-resilient future

July 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 59th Annual Global Meeting of Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ATBC) that concluded here on Thursday has called for practical solutions for a climate-resilient future.

The declaration stressed the need to recognise the importance of timely, transparent, and justifiable decision-making to solve complex, multifarious conservation problems, many of which are closely linked to human well-being, said a release.

ATBC 2023 chair Ramesh Krishnamurthy emphasised that scientific communities and professionals need to stay relevant with emerging issues and societal requirements.

The declaration emphasised the consequences of ecologically uninformed progress for people and biodiversity. It also called for the identification of knowledge–action gaps, which can be bridged by a further appreciation of traditional and ecological knowledge and increased financial and institutional support for research on social-ecological systems.

Increased support for generating knowledge on social-ecological systems in the tropical regions; collaboration for knowledge transfer among scientists, practitioners, and decision-makers; achieving coupled goals of nature conservation and human well-being; and improved science communication, public engagement, and science-based conservation policy, planning, and action, were the main focus areas of the declaration.

The conference at Kumaraguru college of Technology was hosted by the Indian Regional Association for Landscape Ecology, with the support of the Wildlife Institute of India, the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, OSAI environmental organisation, the Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal.

