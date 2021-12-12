Atal Innovation Mission to develop platform for startups and incubators

Coimbatore

12 December 2021 00:10 IST

To facilitate commercial development of innovations and solutions

The Atal Innovation Mission is working on a platform that will bring together startups, investors, industries and all other stakeholders and facilitate commercial development of innovations and solutions.

In Silicon Valley or even Bengaluru, if an entrepreneur nails an idea, there is a functional eco system that develops the idea into a product. Evolution of such an eco system may take some time. The platform will create an opportunity for the emergence and growth of such an ecosystem, explained Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director for Atal Innovation Mission.

Mr. Vaishnav told The Hindu on Saturday the Atal Innovation Mission is working on designing and operationalising such a platform It will then be experimented in some clusters.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is a need to create a system where contracts are easy to sign and trust is built,” he said. So far, the focus was on building the infrastructure to promote innovations in the country. Now, “We should make the connect happen (between startups and the eco system),” he said.

Atal Tinkering labs

On the various activities of the Mission, he said about 9,300 Atal Tinkering labs, including a large number in Tamil Nadu, were operational across the country in schools. The Atal Incubation Centres, numbering 68, are broad based as these operate in industry associations, foundations, etc.

There are startups in different sectors in these incubation centres that have made impressive impacts. For instance, one startup at the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre has developed a product that has helped save ₹6 crore in imports in the defence sector. “In each sector there are winners who have made an impact,” he said.

The Mission also runs challenges every year. “We go to different ministries, curate their problem statements, run them as challenges, pick the right solutions and give funds to develop these solutions in 12 to 18 months,” he said.

As the next step, the Mission is working on the platform, he added.

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre, which started functioning two years ago, has so far incubated 14 startups and will incubate another 11 this year. These are in defence and other sectors.

Mr. Vaishnav spoke to the incubatees and also visited the Centre.