Atal Incubation Centre inaugurated

Incubatees at the Atal Incubation Centre at Rathinam Group of Institutions should focus more on social and environmental issues and find solutions, said R. Ramanan, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission.

He took part in the inauguration of the incubation centre on Sunday.

The centre will give thrust to sustainable development goals and has a full-fledged “Makerspace Lab” with facilities supporting technology innovation, according to a press release.

District Collector K. Rajamani said ideas were the major tools for the incubatees. It is appropriate to have educational institutions and industries around the facility, he added.

