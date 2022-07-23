At Pattanam in Coimbatore, residents’ wait for drinking water is three weeks

For residents of Pattanam panchayat in Sulur block, the wait for drinking water is three weeks. Residents of the panchayat, around 15 km off Coimbatore city on the side of Salem – Kochi highway, complain that they get salt water once in 15 days for merely two hours and drinking water once in 20 days for just an hour.

At times, the frequency of potable water supply is once in 25 days, they say.

A majority of the residents in the panchayat have taken water supply connections and the local body is providing both types of water through the same pipeline. The duration of drinking water supply gets reduced due to this, they allege.

“We receive drinking water in a three-week gap. The stored water gets contaminated and therefore becomes useless”, says V. Sankarapandi, a hotel owner from Pattanam. To meet his needs, he is currently purchasing potable water from private suppliers.

Marudhachalam, who runs a salon at Naickenpalayam, said that water supply gets delayed by a few more days due to breakage of pipelines.

Another resident complained that people were finding it difficult to do household chores due to unavailability of water. Residents are now forced to buy water in bubbletop cans, which costs ₹30 to ₹40 for 20 litre.

Some residents said that the local body was witnessing an increase in the number of new families for the past few years as people were shifting to the limits of the local body due to the relatively low property tax slab.

Pattanam panchayat president Gomathi Selvakumar said that water pipelines were getting damaged often due to the construction of a bridge across river Noyyal.

“We, representatives from the panchayat, met a few Ministers and explained our problem. They have promised that necessary action will be taken to solve the water crisis”, she said.

According to her, the ongoing third drinking water scheme of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board was expected to reduce the water crisis in the locality.