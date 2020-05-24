Coimbatore

Asymptomatic woman allowed to marry in Salem

District administration grants permission on humanitarian grounds

A young woman, who is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient, got married here on Sunday. The bride and her relatives, who took part in the wedding, have been isolated.

The Salem district administration had allowed the wedding on humanitarian grounds.

According to officials, the woman and 11 of her family members from Chennai had travelled to Salem on May 21 for her wedding with a youth from Gengavelli, near Attur. Health officials had collected samples from the woman and other family members at the check-post and she tested positive on Saturday.

Based on the test results, officials from the district administration and health department advised her to be in isolation and asked the family to postpone the wedding. But the family requested the officials to allow them to go ahead with the wedding as planned and promised to follow all safety guidelines.

Since the patient was asymptomatic, she was isolated at one of the houses here and the District Collector permitted the wedding with a limited number of attendees, officials said.

As many as 28 family members took part and post wedding, all members were advised to be in isolation in their homes for the next 28 days.

Doctors from the Urban Primary Health Centre, health inspectors, revenue and police officials monitored the conduct of the wedding to ensure all safety guidelines were followed.

