Asymptomatic patients shifted to COVID-19 Care Centre

In a move to de-congest the COVID-19 nodal treatment centre at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, 115 asymptomatic patients were shifted from the hospital to the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at Codissia Trade Fair Complex on Tuesday.
The patients, 98 men and 17 women, who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or co-morbid conditions that require treatment were shifted to the CCC.
Official sources said that patients who require treatment for co-morbid conditions, breathing difficulty and other life-saving support remain at ESI Hospital. Pregnant women, elderly patients and children also remain at the hospital.
The D-hall of the trade fair was converted to CCC by the district administration, Health and Revenue Departments.
As of now, 150 beds were ready at the centre which the district administration was planning to increase up to 400.
Entertainment facilities, including projectors for screening movies, were arranged at the centre. On Monday, a section of the patients protested over the plans by the authorities to shift them to the CCC. Authorities convinced the patients and shifted 115 of them to the centre on Tuesday morning. Some of the patients expressed concern over accommodating them in a hall, though beds are having enough spacing, and use of common toilets at the centre, according to the official sources.
