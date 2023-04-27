ADVERTISEMENT

Astrologer gets 10 years RI for raping woman in Coimbatore

April 27, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila court here on Thursday sentenced an astrologer to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a woman on the pretext of performing a puja for appeasement in 2021. The punishment was awarded to M. Babu, who hails from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

The police said the survivor woman, aged 37 from Peelamedu, took care of her two brothers, both mentally challenged when her parents went for daily wage work. After her elder brother’s death in 2019, the woman was struggling to take care of the younger brother by herself. The parents approached Babu, who claimed to be performing pujas for appeasement, on the reference of a relative.

Babu visited the house on March 12, 2021 and performed a puja for the woman’s younger brother. He later told the parents to wait outside the house to perform another puja for their daughter who was unmarried. According to the police, the astrologer raped the woman and instructed her not to disclose the incident to anyone. He also told her that the health of her brother would deteriorate if she told the incident to anyone.

The woman narrated her ordeal to parents later, based on which a complaint was lodged at the Peelamedu station and Babu was arrested.

