Assurance Committee inspects various places in Salem

December 21, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Assurances Committee members at the Periyar University in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Assurance Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly inspected various places in Salem district on Wednesday.

The committee, led by its chairman T. Udhayasuriyan, arrived in Salem on a two-day visit. The first day, on Wednesday, the committee inspected Periyar University, including the buildings constructed for the Department of Journalism at ₹ 5.30 crore. After that, the committee went to Pathirakaliamman Temple at Mecheri and Sri Sendraya Perumal Temple at Konur near Mettur. Later, the committee inspected the works for the 100-lake scheme, under way at ₹ 565 crore. The committee visited the main pumping station at Thippampatti and also inspected the renovation of 16-vent surplus sluices in Mettur dam at ₹ 97.50 lakh. 

Later, the committee visited the Mettur Thermal Plant. In the afternoon, the committee conducted a review meeting with all department officials at the Salem Collectorate and reviewed the project works taking place in the district. During the inspection, Committee members MLAs P. Arjunan (Tindivanam), K. Chinnappa (Ariyalur), K. Selvaraj (Tiruppur South), S. Thangapandian (Rajapalayam), and A. Maharajan (Andipatti) were present.

