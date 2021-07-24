Associations registered under Societies Act get time to conduct annual meeting

COIMBATORE

24 July 2021 23:35 IST

Societies and associations registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act can conduct the annual meeting this year on the virtual mode and have time till the end of December this year to place receipts and expenditure for 2020-2021 before the general body.

In a Government Order dated June 30, 2021, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department has said that since the country is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, some of the societies that cannot hold meetings on the virtual mode need time to conduct the annual meeting. Hence, the time to place the accounts details before the general body has been extended till December 2021. In another communication dated July 5, 2021, the Registration Department has said that as for 2019-2020, the annual meetings for 2020-2021 can also be conducted virtually with conditions.

Industry associations such as the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, plan to conduct virtual and off line meetings, with limited participation. “We will see how the pandemic spread is when we decide to conduct the annual meeting, seek permission from the Collector and hold an offline meeting too with limited number of people,” said M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, usually the societies have six months time to submit details after the annual meeting to the government. The order should specify clearly that the societies have time till June 2022. Further, the government should give provision in its software to accept the documents filed during the extended period and it should not collect penalty for that.