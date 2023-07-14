Associations for Rail Development reiterate demand for formation of Coimbatore Railway Division

July 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A consultative meeting conducted here on Friday by the Associations for Rail Development, Coimbatore, reiterated the demand for carving out a separate Railway Division for Coimbatore.

A memorandum highlighting demands for betterment of rail services and infrastructure in Coimbatore, in proportion to the growth in the Western region, is to be submitted on Saturday to L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, during his visit to Mettupalayam Railway Station for inauguration of a new booking office.

The memorandum reminded the Railway Ministry that Podanur in Coimbatore served as a separate Division in the British era.

The demands included the need to shift the section from Kinathukadavu to Pollachi from Palakkad to Salem Division; upgrading Coimbatore Railway Station on the lines of an airport at a cost of at least ₹1,000 crore; additional platforms for Peelamedu, Singanallur and Irugur stations; and renaming of Irugur and Podanur stations as Coimbatore East and Coimbatore South stations respectively.

The speakers also focused on the need to introduce new daily services: night train to Bengaluru, Coimbatore - Egmore Chennai (via Thambaram), Coimbatore - Karaikal/ Nagapattinam, and Coimbatore to Thiruvananthapuram (via Ernakulam); rerouting of Amrita and Palaruvi Express trains from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam via Coimbatore, and diversion of Ernakulam- SMVT Bangalore train, Kochuveli- Hubli train, and Tatanagar to Ernakulam train via Coimbatore.

The advantages of extending Coimbatore - Mettupalayam MEMU to Coimbatore South at least thrice daily was also emphasised.

As for Railway infrastructure, the need for workshop expansion and facilities like Pit Line and Stabling Line at Coimbatore South (Podanur), Coimbatore East (Irugur), and Nallampalayam was underscored.

The suitability of Coimbatore East (Irugur) Railway Junction for functioning as a freight hub for metals, food and cement wagons was also stressed.

The speakers included Satish, Director, Kongu Global Forum; C. Balasubramanian and Jayaraj, ZRUCC member, and R. S. Shanmugam and Subramanian, DRUCC Member.