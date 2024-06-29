Associations announce protests against extension of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor’s term

Following the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to extend the tenure of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan by 11 months, the Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) have announced protests from Monday.

Mr. Jagannathan’s three-year term was set to end on Sunday. However, on Saturday afternoon, Governor R.N. Ravi extended his tenure until May 19, 2025. Associations at Periyar University have raised objections to this extension.

PUTA President V. Vaithianathan expressed concerns, stating that granting further extension to Mr. Jagannathan, who is approaching 70 years of age, stifles new talent. Recently, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy declared in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the Tamil Nadu government would not permit extension of the vice-chancellor’s term.

PUTA views the Governor’s action as a challenge to the Tamil Nadu government. On Saturday, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss also criticised Mr. Jagannathan’s decisions that allegedly went against the Dalit community. He argued that it is unjust to extend Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure, given his prior arrest in a criminal case and his current bail status.

Furthermore, Mr. Jagannathan allegedly ignored the Higher Education Department’s instructions to suspend a former registrar (full additional charge) twice, following an inquiry committee’s findings against the former registrar. Mr. Vaithianathan added that this extension sets a negative precedent in the state’s education department history.

PUEU General Secretary C. Sakthivel announced that from Monday, July 1, PUEU and PUTA will stage protests against the VC’s extension. He urged the 40 MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to raise the issue in Parliament. Extending the tenure of a VC facing charges of irregularities, norm violations, and anti-Dalit activities is unacceptable. He suggested that the Governor might be using this extension to maintain a conflict with the state government and directly challenge the elected officials. Mr. Sakthivel also demanded that the government expedite the cases registered against Mr. Jagannathan and the former registrar.

