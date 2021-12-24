Association welcomes stoppage at Anamalai Road railway station

Members of the Anamalai Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has welcomed the decision of the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway to provide an additional stoppage for the train services between Palakkad and Tiruchendur at Anamalai Road railway station from Friday.

Train No. 16731 Palakkad Junction – Tiruchendur Daily Unreserved Express will arrive at 6.04 a.m. and depart at 6.05 a.m. from the railway station. Similarly, Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur – Palakkad Express will arrive at 8.51 p.m. and depart from Anamalai Road railway station at 8.52 p.m.

R. Murugan, the Association's president, said that around 30 passengers boarded the train from Anamalai Road railway station on Friday morning. After the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 when train services were stopped, the Palakkad Division did not provide stoppage for the trains that were subsequently resumed, he said. “We can now expect more devotees to visit the Masaniamman Temple in Anamalai,” Mr. Murugan said, adding that the passengers from Anamalai and Valparai taluks will be able to board the trains at this station.

He further urged the Southern Railway to upgrade the Anamalai Road railway station from halt station to crossing station and improve the basic amenities for the passengers.

Demonstration held

Meanwhile, members of the Kinathukadavu Train Passengers’ Welfare Association staged a demonstration on Friday near the Kinathukadavu Railway Station demanding that the Southern Railway must include the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu section with Salem Division. The members accused the Palakkad Division of not providing additional train services via Kinathukadavu to southern districts.