Association wants screeing of The Kerala Story in multiplexes

May 15, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

The Hindustan Makkal Sevai Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office demanding the State government to screen The Kerala Story in multiplex theatres. They submitted a petition in this connection at the Collectorate in this connection.

Residents of Yellanalli village in the Nilgiris requested the District Collector on Monday to lay a concrete road connecting the panchayat with Jothi Nagar and Sathyamoorthy Nagar. In the petition, they said that the district administration had sanctioned ₹40 lakh for the same a few months ago, but a leader of a Baduga settlement here allegedly stopped the authorities from starting works.