Association wants cleanliness guards made permanent

The Hindu Bureau
November 07, 2022 18:00 IST

Cleanliness guards of Ashokapuram Panchayat at the Coimbatore Collectorate to submit petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Dr. Ambedkar Youth Development Association has urged the district administration to regularise temporary cleanliness guards working in Ashokapuram Panchayat for the past eight years.

In a petition to the Collector at the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the association also requested the administration to open more toilets and issue identity cards.

Collector G.S Sameeran received a total of 415 petitions from the public — 80 for free housing, 96 for patta, 22 for employment, and 217 other petitions like for updation or requesting a new ration card, Aadhaar card, pension etc.

Shift TASMAC outlet

Residents of Pachapalayam at Kaikolapalayam Panchayat said that works to shift a Tasmac outlet in their area has been undergoing, even after the Panchayat Union had resolved against this in April. They claimed that there are two Tasmac outlets — one 1.5 km away and the other roughly 2.5 km away from the one being shifted — in the village.

“Since the new outlet will be set up on the main road, it will be very difficult for children and women to transport without fear. Considering public welfare, the shifting must be stopped immediately,” said the residents at the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, Selvapuram locals filed a petition to Collector alleging that a councillor in their area had been illegally selling houses allotted to people under Integrated Urban Development Planning .

