Association urges AICTE to withdraw notification on BBA, BCA courses

December 15, 2023 - COIMBATORE

The Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu has urged the member secretary - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to withdraw its recent notification regarding offering of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programmes.

In its recent notification, AICTE has decided to introduce BBA and BCA programmes in all the engineering college for the ensuing academic year 2024-25 and also insisted that the existing arts and science colleges offering the courses which are under the State Universities get approval from the AICTE from 2024.

T. Sethupathi, association secretary, said that an emergency general body meeting was held in which a resolution was adopted urging AICTE to withdraw the notification and also not to allow non-technical courses to be started in engineering colleges.

The AICTE’s move could lead to a significant decrease in admissions to arts and science colleges, potentially causing job loss for teachers. Currently, 919 arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have an intake of 60 students each for BBA and BCA programmes.

The AICTE decision to remove the admission limit for programmes offered by arts and science colleges, particularly in rural areas serving disadvantaged students, could lead to their closure in the long run. The three-year time line given to top engineering college to create infrastructure for new programmes is unfair to arts and science colleges that have been successful for decades, it said.

The move to take over the approval process for BBA and BBA courses from UGC and State universities will have an adverse impact on the multi and inter-disciplinary approach recommended by the State Education Policy, the association added.

