Association seeks extension of working hours in PRS counter at Pollachi Railway Station

11 July 2021 19:21 IST

Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has requested the Southern Railway authorities to extend the working hours of the passenger reservation system (PRS) counter at the Pollachi Railway Station till 8 p.m.

In a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division on July 7, the Association’s secretary B. Mohanraj said the PRS counter at the railway station functioned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except on Sundays and other public holidays.

However, Train no. 02652 Palakkad-Chennai special train leaves at 4.40 p.m. and Train no. 06344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram express train leaves at 7.40 p.m. from Pollachi Junction, the letter noted.

With passengers reaching Pollachi Railway Station from distant locations such as Valparai, Sethumadai, Aliyar, Negamam and Gomangalam, the PRS counter must be open till 8 p.m. to enable more passengers book tickets, the letter said.