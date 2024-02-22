ADVERTISEMENT

Association of Visually Challenged students stage hunger strike

February 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Association of Visually challenged students and postgraduates protesting outside the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. 22 February 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The Association of Visually Challenged College Students and Postgraduates staged a day-long hunger strike here over a raft of 9 demands on Thursday.

The protests were part of the State wide protests called by the association demanding a special quota in jobs and promotions, hike in unemployment allowance and disability allowance, among others.

The association demanded a 1 % reservation in teachers’ vacancies in government and government-aided schools and colleges, exemption in recruitment board tests for visually-challenged teachers who have cleared the TET. .

The protesters also called upon the State government to hike support for the differently-abled from the present ₹1,000 per month to ₹5,000 per month. Further, the association also demanded implementation of differently-abled pension from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000 per month, factoring the inflation.

The association also called for 4% quota in promotions giving primacy to the visually challenged and a G.O to that effect be issued. The protesters also called for a hike in conveyance allowance from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000. Other demands included reversal to the old pension scheme.

