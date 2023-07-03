Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Coimbatore Centre, to encourage innovative ideas in the civil engineering profession

July 03, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Coimbatore Centre, elected its new office-bearers for the 2023-25 term. The Association elected . A. Sudhahar as its Chairman. After the installation, Dr. A. Sudhahar expressed his vision for the association, stating, “We are dedicated to continually enhancing the work of our association, and we are actively organising various training programmes, workshops, and study tours. Through these initiatives, we aim to improve our skills and expertise while delivering safe and durable structures to society. The theme for this year will be on ‘Bringing Regional Practices to the International Level and International Practices to the Regional Level.’” ” The primary objective of the association is to foster and encourage innovative ideas in the civil engineering profession. They plan to achieve this by organising conferences, meetings, and seminars to disseminate knowledge among civil engineers and the wider society. The Coimbatore Centre also intends to conduct technical visits, workshops, exhibitions, and placement orientation programmes related to the construction industry, along with hosting endowment talks, etc.