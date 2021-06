SALEM

14 June 2021 22:54 IST

The Tamil Nadu Goodwill Association of the Blind contributed ₹51,500 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund recently.

President of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited N. Gopalarathinam handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as a contribution towards to CMPRF, a release said.

