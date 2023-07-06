Association flays neglect of Podanur railway station 

July 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

COIMBATORE Having brought about stoppage of Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train at Podanur station through intense lobbying, the Rail Users Association there has further stepped up its initiatives for reclaiming the past glory of the station.

One of the oldest railway stations in Tamil Nadu, next only to Royapuram (Chennai) and Tiruchi, Podanur station, which completed 160 years of existence last year, has apparently gone off the radar of the Railway Board for reasons unknown, the local public said.

There is, at long last, some cause for cheer as the Podanur station is to be provided with a lift, escalator and coach display boards under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

But then, a sense of disappointment continues to persist among the travelling public as the long-time demand of the Podanur Rail Users Association for stoppage of Kannur - Yeshwantpur and Ernakulam - Karaikal express trains has not been addressed. The association has also been pressing hard for restoration of all trains to southern districts, including Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin that were operated from Coimbatore on MG track prior to conversion, with stoppage in Podanur station.

The right kind of political support for public cause transcending party considerations has not measured up to the required levels in Tamil Nadu, unlike in Kerala, Mr. Subramanian, general secretary of Podanur Rail Users Association said.

Thankfully, the bus services between Podanur station and Gandhipuram was restored by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation last month after the association highlighted the plight of the residents.

The bus services to the station were skipped earlier due to the poor condition of the road between Podanur and Kurichi Pirivu.

The association believes that ease of travelling to Podanur station also has a bearing on enhancing its profile. “Encroachments have rendered the road narrow and the littering of the roadsides, and absence of storm water drains are causing immense hardship to the public. The parking of vehicles in front of marriage halls and restaurants have made matters worse, Mr. Subramanian said.