Association demands intervention after Chittoor police pick up seven persons belonging Kuravar tribe from Krishnagiri

June 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Four women and an infant were among the seven persons belonging to Kuravar tribe picked up by the Chittoor police of Andhra Pradesh on an alleged criminal case early this week, according to Tamizh Pazhangudi Kuravan Sangam in a petition to the district administration.

The association said, seven persons were picked up on two consecutive nights of June 11 and 12 by a police team that descended on the houses of the victims.

On June 11, a woman and a one-year-old child were among the four persons picked up. Following this, a complaint was lodged in the Mathur police station by a relative. The following night on June 12, once again a police team barged into the houses of three more persons, including two women and picked them up.

On June 13, the association petitioned the Collector and upon inquiry it was brought to the knowledge of the victims’ families that the police were from Chittoor and the seven persons were picked up for investigation into a case.

However, the police have run afoul of many juvenile and women protection laws by picking up women and an infant at night.

When contacted, Collector K.M. Sarayu confirmed the incident stating that the police had picked up a family after dark.

“We’ve raised questions and asked for a report from the Chittoor police on the incident since women and a child were picked up,” the Collector told The Hindu.

According to the Collector, except for two persons, others have since been released.