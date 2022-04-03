Association demands caste-based census in T.N.

Following the Supreme Court verdict striking down the 10.5% internal reservation to the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community by the State government, the Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) has demanded a caste-based census across the State as basis for reservation in education and employment.

The SFRBC in a statement said that the State government must not “act outside social justice.” The Special Reservation Act of 2021, enacted by the AIADMK government shortly before the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly election came into force, provided 10.5% of the total 20% quota for most backward communities only to Vanniyakula Kshatriyas,” the SFRBC claimed.

Since 1989, the reservation quota for backward classes has been reduced from 50% to 26.5% by the State government for political gains, the statement alleged.