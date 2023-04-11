Association demands action against illegal road and bridge at Horasholai in Udhagamandalam

April 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN) has written to the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and local revenue department officials demanding that the “unauthorised construction” of a road and a bridge on a wetland be stopped at Horasholai village near Kotagiri.

In his letter, Surjit K. Chaudhary, chairperson and coordinator of CEAN, said that the road and the bridge are being built over a swamp in Horasholai village by a real estate developer. Due to previous complaints in 2022, the local tahsildar with the help of the police had reportedly stopped the construction, but work has once again been recently restarted, he alleged. “We, the villagers of Horasholai are against any kind of development on the wetland area, which is essential for the preservation of the ecosystem for supply of clean and safe drinking water,” he stated in his letter.

The CEAN has stated that the work on the wetland is being undertaken by a real estate developer who once again begun the work a few days ago. Mr. Choudhary said that despite complaints, no efforts were undertaken to stop the work. Mr. Chaudhary, in protest staged a dharna a few days ago, demanding that the construction work be stopped by the local body and the district administration. “I have informed the Collector, tahsildar, local body, Kotagiri town police and other officials. However, no action has been forthcoming. It should be noted that there are rules in place that prohibit construction on top of wetlands. In fact, there are laws to protect them and ensure that they remain undisturbed. We appeal to the district administration to act immediately against the builders,” said Mr. Chaudhary.