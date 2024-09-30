ADVERTISEMENT

Association demands 1% job reservation for speech and hearing impaired community in Coimbatore

Published - September 30, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, along with the Tamil Nadu Hearing and Speech Impaired People Association’s Coimbatore wing, staged a protest here on Monday demanding a hike in pension and a 1% reservation in government jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 50 members gathered in front of the Coimbatore District Collector’s office, presenting seven key demands. They called for an increase in the monthly pension from ₹1,500 to ₹6,000, citing that the current amount is inadequate. Additionally, they sought the implementation of a 1% reservation in government jobs and the appointment of sign language experts in government offices to enhance communication.

They also requested a dedicated app to enable hearing and speech impaired individuals to register complaints with the police.

R. Suresh, district president of the association, expressed the challenges faced by the community, stating, “We encounter numerous difficulties when communicating with the general public, as not everyone knows sign language. We request that government offices employ a sign language expert to mediate with officials. Additionally, over 250 graduates in our association who are speech and hearing impaired are currently unemployed and we demand a 1% reservation in government jobs specifically for individuals with hearing and speech impairments.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

disabled / Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US