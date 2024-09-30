GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association demands 1% job reservation for speech and hearing impaired community in Coimbatore

Published - September 30, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, along with the Tamil Nadu Hearing and Speech Impaired People Association’s Coimbatore wing, staged a protest here on Monday demanding a hike in pension and a 1% reservation in government jobs.

Around 50 members gathered in front of the Coimbatore District Collector’s office, presenting seven key demands. They called for an increase in the monthly pension from ₹1,500 to ₹6,000, citing that the current amount is inadequate. Additionally, they sought the implementation of a 1% reservation in government jobs and the appointment of sign language experts in government offices to enhance communication.

They also requested a dedicated app to enable hearing and speech impaired individuals to register complaints with the police.

R. Suresh, district president of the association, expressed the challenges faced by the community, stating, “We encounter numerous difficulties when communicating with the general public, as not everyone knows sign language. We request that government offices employ a sign language expert to mediate with officials. Additionally, over 250 graduates in our association who are speech and hearing impaired are currently unemployed and we demand a 1% reservation in government jobs specifically for individuals with hearing and speech impairments.”

