Association conducts origami lessons for govt. schools students in Coimbatore

February 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

As an alternative teaching method, the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) is conducting origami lessons for over 200 students in four government schools in the city.

Thiyaga Sekar, an expert who can make more than 500 different models with paper, has been teaching origami to government school students of Class V-VIII for the past 14 years now.

He said the initiative helps to improve the motor skills of the students and acts as a catalyst to develop their creative and cognitive thinking abilities. “Origami is a mathematics-related art that also spurs up interest in geometry among students. This helps students grasp the basic concepts of science and maths.”

Me. Sekar, who authored the Tamil book on origami — Kokkukalkakave Vanam — in 2017, said the art form will sharpen students’ intellect and has to be included in many more schools — both private and government — to identify and assist children who get better at learning through these methods.

A teacher at the Masakalipalayam Corporation Middle school said, “Mr. Sekar has been teaching origami lessons for the last four years, at least once a month for two hours. Children love the session and they are eager to learn more models by themselves. It helps to spend time usefully. Children also develop a positive impression on learning psychologically through origami which is to be encouraged.”

RAAC secretary R. Raveendran said: “The initiative is going on at Corporation middle schools in Siddhapudur, Masakalipalayam and Keeranatham and Gandhimanagar Government High School for over 200 children of Classes V-VIII, aiming to enhance their creativity, logical thinking, memory and cognitive senses.”