Association condemns G.O. issued for Vanniyar quota

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 00:24 IST

The Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) on Tuesday condemned the State government for issuing the government order (G.O.) for implementation of an Act that provides 10.5% special reservation for the Vanniyars in education and employment.

V. Rathna Sabapathy, coordinator of SFRBC, told mediapersons here that the representatives of other communities will soon announce “non-violent” steps across the State to attract the attention of the government on this issue.

He alleged that the State government had “neglected” the demands of 252 backward communities through the special reservation for Most Backward Classes (Vanniakula Kshatriya) within the MBC quota, which he claimed would adversely impact the opportunities in education and employment for the youths from other communities.

Advertising

Advertising

He also alleged that both the DMK and the AIADMK governments had introduced legislations only in favour of one community in the past and did not bring any legislation for other backward communities.

The members of SFRBC and other allied organisations could not meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin despite multiple representations to discuss this issue, Mr. Sabapathy claimed.

On Monday evening, the DMK government issued the G.O for the 10.5% special reservation for the Vanniyars in education and employment with retrospective effect from February 26.

As per the Act passed by the AIADMK government in February, the ‘Most Backward Classes (Vanniakula Kshatriya)’, the ‘Most Backward Classes’ and ‘Denotified Communities and the Most Backward Classes’ will have 10.5%, 7% and 2.5% respectively within the 20% reservation provided for these communities.