Associates of gangsters use fake address for prisoners’ interviews at Coimbatore Central Prison, action sought

March 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have written to the Coimbatore Central Prison authorities to verify addresses of persons who come to visit remand prisoners involved in grave crimes in the wake of the recent crackdown on rowdy elements and subsequent visits of their associates to jail. It was found that close associates of some history-sheeters gave fake addresses to the prison authorities to meet them during the interview time allotted for prisoners to meet their family and friends. According to the police, fake addresses were given by persons to meet president of ‘Panankaattu Padai Katchi’ and historysheeter Arumuga Pandian alias Bala Vivekanandan alias ‘Rocket’ Raja and Coimbatore-based local gangster Kamarajapuram Gowtham. Raja was recently shifted to Cuddalore Central Prison based on a report by the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU). Gowtham, who had been involved in 27 criminal cases, had at least five non-bailable warrants issued against him. The police had intensified the search for Gowtham and other rowdy elements following the gruesome murders of two men involved in murder cases - R. Sathyapandi, 31, of Arapalayam in Madurai on Nava India Road on February 12 and G. Gokul of Kavundampalayam near the combined court complex on February 13. Gowtham surrendered before a court in Chennai two weeks ago and he was shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison last week. The police were keeping a watch of persons who visit Gowtham in prison. However, a detailed investigation revealed that the addresses given by visitors of Gowtham and ‘Rocket’ Raja were fake. “Addresses of some visitors were fake. We have written to the prison authorities to verify addresses of persons who visit such prisoners with their identification documents,” said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. The police managed to trace one of the visitors of Gowtham, identified as K. Naveenkumar, 20, of Kamarajapuram. The police arrested Naveenkumar on charges of possessing 300 gm of ganja from a place near Ganapathy on Monday. “We examined Naveenkumar’s mobile and found that they have been using a WhatsApp group of about 30 members for communication. Efforts are being made to trace other members of the group in which Gowtham was also a member. The police will ensure that these remanded accused do not operate their activities from prison,” said Mr. Balakrishanan. According to the police, Gowtham’s associates were largely involved in ganja peddling in the city. Following the two murders, the police arrested more than 55 rowdy elements from the city and the majority of them were associated with Gowtham, they said.

