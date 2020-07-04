Assn. seeks ex-gratia for farmer’s family

Tiruppur

04 July 2020 22:49 IST

The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association demanded an ex-gratia of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of a farmer who allegedly died by suicide unable to repay a bank loan.

The police said Rajamani (55) allegedly consumed a poisonous substance near his farmland in Kulandaipalayam on Saturday. He was taken to Palladam Government Hospital and was later referred to private hospital in Coimbatore, where he died. He had availed of a ₹ 15 lakh bank loan, which he could not repay. Besides, he recently suffered losses in his onion business. Based on a complaint from the farmer’s son, Kundadam police registered a case against the bank on Saturday. The association demanded that the loan be waived off. (Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

