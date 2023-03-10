Assistant professor suspended, staff member terminated from service at Periyar University in Salem

March 10, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Salem

An assistant professor was placed under suspension and a staff member on consolidated pay was terminated from service, at Periyar University in Salem, on Friday.

The assistant professor, K. Prabha, was with the Computer Science Department at Periyar University’s PG Extension Centre in Dharmapuri. Recently, research students lodged a complaint with University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan against the assistant professor, alleging that she was collecting money from them.

Based on the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the university administration, which found the allegations to be true. Based on the inquiry report, the University Registrar (in-charge) R. Balagurunathan issued a suspension order on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The staff member, Srinivasan was working at the Periyar University Centre for Online Distance Education (PUCODE). Allegations were raised against Srinivasan that he, along with an accomplice, printed fake bank challans. As every student fee is paid through a bank challan in PUCODE, Srinivasan and his accomplice allegedly filled out the amount, sealed the challan using a bank seal, provided to PUCODE, and misappropriated the students’ money.

A few students and private centers raised this with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials. Recently, the DVAC sent a report to Periyar University authorities on the issue, after an enquiry. Based on the report, Srinivasan was terminated from service on Friday. “The fake challan issues took place three years ago and based on the DVAC report, the staff member has been terminated,” a university official said.

On Monday, an inquiry committee will investigate the allegations against the assistant professor and based on the investigation report, further action will be taken, he added.